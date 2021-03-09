Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >E-invoice mandatory for biz with over 50 cr turnover from 1 April

E-invoice mandatory for biz with over 50 cr turnover from 1 April

GST
1 min read . 07:39 PM IST PTI

Under e-invoicing, taxpayers have to generate invoices on their internal systems (ERP/accounting/billing software) and then report them online to the Invoice Registration Portal

New Delhi: The government has made it mandatory for businesses with over 50 crore turnover to generate e-invoices for B2B transactions from April 1.

New Delhi: The government has made it mandatory for businesses with over 50 crore turnover to generate e-invoices for B2B transactions from April 1.

Under Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, e-invoicing for business-to-business (B2B) transactions has been made mandatory for companies with turnover of over 500 crore and 100 crore from October 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, respectively.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Only private doctors on COVID-19 duty covered by govt insurance: Bombay High Court

2 min read . 07:37 PM IST

India conveys 'strong opposition' to British High Commissioner over farm laws discussion in UK Parliament

1 min read . 07:22 PM IST

Kerala records 2,316 new covid-19 cases, 16 deaths

1 min read . 07:21 PM IST

No immediate lockdown in Mumbai amid rise in COVID-19 cases: Civic officials

1 min read . 07:14 PM IST

Under Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, e-invoicing for business-to-business (B2B) transactions has been made mandatory for companies with turnover of over 500 crore and 100 crore from October 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, respectively.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Only private doctors on COVID-19 duty covered by govt insurance: Bombay High Court

2 min read . 07:37 PM IST

India conveys 'strong opposition' to British High Commissioner over farm laws discussion in UK Parliament

1 min read . 07:22 PM IST

Kerala records 2,316 new covid-19 cases, 16 deaths

1 min read . 07:21 PM IST

No immediate lockdown in Mumbai amid rise in COVID-19 cases: Civic officials

1 min read . 07:14 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

E-invoicing will be extended to companies with turnover over 50 crore from April 1, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a notification.

Under e-invoicing, taxpayers have to generate invoices on their internal systems (ERP/accounting/billing software) and then report them online to the Invoice Registration Portal (IRP).

The IRP will validate the information provided in the invoices and return the digitally signed e-invoices with a unique 'Invoice Reference Number (IRN)' along with a QR Code to the taxpayer.

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said e-invoicing has been made mandatory for businesses for 50 crore plus turnover from April 1, which showcases the proactiveness and the intent of the government to wider the net of digitisation.

"As limited time is left, industry players in this segment will need to proactively map out the IT and process changes and start implementing the same," Jain added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.