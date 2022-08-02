E-invoicing a must for entities with turnover of 10 cr and above from 1 Oct

MS Mani, partner, Deloitte India said the reduction of the e-invoicing threshold to Rs.10 cr will further expand the GST tax base and provide more data to the tax authorities enabling better compliance. “The progressive reduction of the e-invoicing threshold indicates that, over a period of time, e-invoicing will become mandatory for all categories of GST taxpayers," he said.

