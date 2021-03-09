NEW DELHI: The finance ministry has widened the scope of e-invoicing requirement, effective 1 April, as part of a drive to step up oversight of transactions in the economy and tighten tax compliance .

Accordingly, from April, all business-to-business transactions above Rs50 crore barring select services will need e-invoicing, said an official order issued late on Monday. E-invoicing entails uploading key transaction details to a government portal to generate a reference number on a real-time basis.

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

E-invoicing was made compulsory for businesses with Rs500 crores in sales in October last year, with the threshold lowered to Rs100 crore from January. The government had initially thought of extending the compliance to all businesses from April but has now opted for a gradual implementation. State governments too will notify the change.

The National Informatics Centre--the portal which generates the reference number--captures details of the buyer, seller, technical description of the item sold, sale value and the tax payable. The move helps in greater oversight of economic activities in real time and is set to improve tax compliance. Also, it will enable officials to trust final sales figures reported by businesses in their income tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns and spare businesses avoidable regulatory scrutiny.

As per rules, invoices that do not follow e-invoice norms by a business that is required to generate e-invoice will be deemed invalid. Experts said small businesses have to quickly get their act together.

"E-invoicing for taxpayers with Rs100 crore plus turnover was recently introduced from 1 January, 2021. Now E-invoicing has been made mandatory for businesses for Rs50 crore plus turnover from 1 April, 2021, which showcases the proactiveness and the intent of the government to widen the net of digitisation. As limited time is left, industry players in this segment will need to proactively map out the IT and process changes and start implementing the same," said Abhishek Jain, tax Partner, EY.

Having been lenient to small tax payers by suspending many technology-enabled policing features of GST in the initial years of the tax reform in 2017, the authorities are now leveraging its full potential to widen and deepen tax base. This drive has helped the Centre and states to collect over Rs1 trillion in GST receipts for five straight months since October in spite of the stress in the economy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via