Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed Rajya Sabha while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. During his address, the members of the Opposition benches chanted slogans like "Adani-Modi Bhai Bhai" and others targeting the Union government over silence on allegations against the Adani group. Without giving much attention to slogans PM Modi stressed that he is living for the country and the Opposition members don't have enough slogans.

“Nation is watching how an individual is strongly facing many. They (Opposition parties) don't have enough slogans and have to change their slogans. I am living for the country," PM Modi said while addressing the Upper House of Parliament.

#WATCH | Nation is watching how an individual is strongly facing many. They (Opposition parties) don't have enough slogans and have to change their slogans. I am living for the country...: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/bfzzQyhSNm — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

"These people who play political games do not have the courage and are just looking for ways to save themselves," PM Modi added while concluding his speech by thanking President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar.

During his speech, PM Modi raised several crucial points like how in the past few years the government has transformed the working culture with the help of the power of technology. "We have transformed the working culture with the power of technology. Our focus is on increasing speed and enhancing scale," he said.

PM Modi also said that in the last 3-4 years, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections, and in the last 9 years, 48 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened across the country. He also took a dig at Opposition while mentioning these numbers and said "On the other hand, the public is continuously "closing" your accounts, and you are taking out that frustration here."

The Prime Minister also affirmed that the country is on its way to becoming ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in various sectors including defense and the Opposition is trying to spread falsehood on employment.

"Employment was also discussed here. I am surprised that those who claim to have been in public life for the longest time do not know that there is a difference between a job and employment. Those who do not understand the difference preach to us. Attempts are being made to spread falsehood by talking about half-baked things to create new narratives," PM Modi said.