'Ek akela kitno ko bhari pad raha hai': PM Modi takes dig at Opposition
- Without giving much attention to slogans PM Modi stressed that he is living for the country and the Opposition members don't have enough slogans
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed Rajya Sabha while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. During his address, the members of the Opposition benches chanted slogans like "Adani-Modi Bhai Bhai" and others targeting the Union government over silence on allegations against the Adani group. Without giving much attention to slogans PM Modi stressed that he is living for the country and the Opposition members don't have enough slogans.
