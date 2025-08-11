‘Ek din-Ek gully': Serbian man's quest to clean Indian streets inspires millions

As India prepares to mark its 79th Independence Day, an unlikely figure is making headlines-- a Serbian man who has taken it upon himself to clean one Indian street every day in the week leading up to August 15.

Calling it his “seven-day challenge”, the foreign national began his mission earlier this month, aiming to not just remove litter but to inspire civic responsibility. By Day 3, videos showed him sweeping streets, collecting garbage, and even speaking to locals about cleanliness, sparking admiration and introspection online.

In one of his posts, he wrote: “As long as it’s outside my house, it’s not my problem. This is the attitude of most people in India. Once this changes, the country will change. Stop pointing fingers, take action, and you will see the difference.”

Internet reacts His efforts have triggered a wide range of reactions on social media, from pride and applause to criticism and embarrassment.

“Such a shame that guests are cleaning our home while we call ourselves Vishwaguru,” one user commented. Another wrote, “The effort this man is putting in should put our municipal bodies to shame.” Some lamented that while the Serbian was hard at work, bystanders were busy recording videos instead of lending a hand.

“I’m feeling ashamed that a foreigner has to remind us how to be better citizens,” read one post.

For many, his broom-wielding determination has become more than a one-man cleanliness drive-- it’s a message that change begins with individual action, and sometimes, it takes an outsider to sweep in and hold up a mirror.

“I just hope that it stays this clean even after a few days. You guys are doing amazing work,” the fourth user commented.