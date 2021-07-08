Coming in support of its leader Eknath Khadse , NCP on Thursday said that although he was innocent, the BJP was wrongfully targeting him. Eknath Khadse facing an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Pune land deal case.

The NCP leader on Thursday appeared before the ED in connection with its probe into the money laundering case .On Wednesday, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhari was arrested by the agency in the case.

Talking to reporters, NCP’s Maharashtra unit president and state water resources minister Jayant Patil said, the manner in which his party (NCP) had gracefully inducted Khadse has unsettled the BJP.

"Khadse is innocent and he will be cleared of the charges. But the BJP is wrongfully targeting him," Patil said.

“The previous inquiries have failed to implicate Khadse. The land in question was purchased legally," he added. Patil also alleged that the BJP had systematically sidelined Khadse, an OBC leader.

Sulking since his unceremonious exit from the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 over the land grab allegations, Khadse had left the BJP to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) helmed by Sharad Pawar last year. The NCP currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and the Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Earlier in the day, Khadse said the ED inquiry was a conspiracy to defame him, and added that it was initiated as he quit the BJP.

The ED has alleged that Chaudhari and Khadse had purchased the government land in Bhosari near Pune for ₹3.75 crore when the actual cost of the land as per the valuation provided by the sub-registrar was ₹31.01 crore.

