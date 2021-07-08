Eknath Khadse innocent, but BJP wrongfully targeting him: NCP on ED probe

Sulking since his unceremonious exit from the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 over the land grab allegations, Khadse had left the BJP to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) helmed by Sharad Pawar last year. The NCP currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and the Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.