1 min read.Updated: 15 Jul 2021, 03:20 PM ISTLivemint
Last week, Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Girish Choudhary was arrested by ED and later produced before a special court, which tries cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He was sent to the ED custody till July 12.
NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Girish Choudhary has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till July 19 in a money laundering case, news agency ANI reported. The investigation linked to an alleged 2016 government land grab case in Pune.
