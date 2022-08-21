Eknath Shinde camp can't survive without…: Uddhav Thackeray takes jibe at Maharashtra CM2 min read . 08:56 PM IST
We have also boxes with us, which are full of people who are honest and loyal to the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said
We have also boxes with us, which are full of people who are honest and loyal to the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asserted that Maharashtra is waiting for an election so that they can teach a lesson to the traitors. He further claimed that all the honest Shiv Sena workers are still with him, while Ekanath Shinde camp cannot function "without money".
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asserted that Maharashtra is waiting for an election so that they can teach a lesson to the traitors. He further claimed that all the honest Shiv Sena workers are still with him, while Ekanath Shinde camp cannot function "without money".
“They cannot function without a 'khoka' (box with money). We have also boxes with us, which are full of people who are honest and loyal to the Shiv Sena," Thackeray said.
“They cannot function without a 'khoka' (box with money). We have also boxes with us, which are full of people who are honest and loyal to the Shiv Sena," Thackeray said.
Former Maharashtra CM noted that the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government lacks the courage to advance the assembly elections.
Former Maharashtra CM noted that the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government lacks the courage to advance the assembly elections.
A rebellion by Shinde and 39 of 55 MLAs of the Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June. After the collapse of the MVA government, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is the Deputy Chief Minister in the new government. Then after over a month, the Shinde government earlier this month inducted 18 ministers into his cabinet - 9 each from Shiv Shena faction and BJP.
A rebellion by Shinde and 39 of 55 MLAs of the Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June. After the collapse of the MVA government, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is the Deputy Chief Minister in the new government. Then after over a month, the Shinde government earlier this month inducted 18 ministers into his cabinet - 9 each from Shiv Shena faction and BJP.
The war of words between the camps has been making rounds for the past couple of months.
The war of words between the camps has been making rounds for the past couple of months.
Last month, in a veiled attack against Thackeray, Shinde asserted that there will be an "earthquake" if he starts to speak. He further questioned the former CMs decision to join hands with the NCP and Congress.
Last month, in a veiled attack against Thackeray, Shinde asserted that there will be an "earthquake" if he starts to speak. He further questioned the former CMs decision to join hands with the NCP and Congress.
"There will be an earthquake if I start giving interviews.....Unlike some people, I never travelled abroad every year for holidays. Shiv Sena and its growth were the only things on my mind," he said.
"There will be an earthquake if I start giving interviews.....Unlike some people, I never travelled abroad every year for holidays. Shiv Sena and its growth were the only things on my mind," he said.
Thackeray, who resigned as chief minister in June after Shinde rebelled against him along with majority of Shiv Sena MLAs, have often dubbed the rebels as "traitors." However, without naming Uddhav, the CM referred to the same saying, "What do you call those who compromise with Balasaheb's ideology just to become chief minister?" he asked.
Thackeray, who resigned as chief minister in June after Shinde rebelled against him along with majority of Shiv Sena MLAs, have often dubbed the rebels as "traitors." However, without naming Uddhav, the CM referred to the same saying, "What do you call those who compromise with Balasaheb's ideology just to become chief minister?" he asked.
"You fight elections in alliance with BJP and then form government with Congress and NCP to become chief minister. Isn't this a betrayal?" Shinde further asked.
"You fight elections in alliance with BJP and then form government with Congress and NCP to become chief minister. Isn't this a betrayal?" Shinde further asked.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)