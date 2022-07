The Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra on 16 July gave a cabinet approval to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.

Following this decision, Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction protested in Aurangabad against state government's decision to review renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad by MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government.

Earlier, just before the resignation, the MVA government on 29 June had taken the decision to rename these cities in the cabinet meeting that was chaired by then CM Uddhav Thackeray.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reverses Thackeray govt order to scrap pension of those jailed during Emergency

But, Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who were sworn in on June 30, had said the Thackeray-led dispensation's decision to rename these places was illegal as it was taken by it after the governor had asked it to prove majority in the state Legislative Assembly.

Thackeray government had renamed Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, but the Shinde government on Saturday added 'Chhatrapati' prefix to it. Currently, Shinde and Fadnavis are the only two members in the cabinet as its expansion is still pending.

"The fresh proposal approved by the cabinet today will be sent to the Centre, after which the renaming of both the cities will be done at the divisional, district, taluka, municipal corporation and council levels," the government statement said.

The cabinet also approved the decision to name the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport after farmer leader D B Patil.

With PTI inputs.