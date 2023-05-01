Hello User
Eknath Shinde govt in Maharashtra about to fall, says Aaditya Thackeray

Eknath Shinde govt in Maharashtra about to fall, says Aaditya Thackeray

1 min read . 11:17 PM IST Livemint
FILE: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray. (ANI Photo)

Apart from this, Thackeray even asserted that there is glaring lack of female representation in the cabinet.

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on 1 May in a statement predicted the imminent collapse of the Eknath Shinde's government in Maharashtra.

"I am giving you in writing that the state govt will collapse in the coming days, there are no women ministers in the cabinet, and this govt is of builders and contractors," he said while raising concerns over the current state of affairs.

Apart from this, Thackeray even asserted that there is glaring lack of female representation in the cabinet and said, '"there are no women ministers in the cabinet."

Thackeray alleged that current Maharashtra government is heavily skewed towards builders and contractors, casting doubts over the transparency and fairness of its policies.

Thackeray, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day, noted out the stark difference in treatment between the two states. "Gujarat has two CMs, which includes our CM (Eknath Shinde) too, all the projects have been shifted to Gujarat," he said.

With agency inputs. 

