Home / News / India /  Eknath Shinde govt restores general consent to CBI to probe cases in Maharashtra

1 min read . 03:16 PM ISTLivemint
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (PC-Rahul Raut/HT Photo)

  • With this, the CBI will no longer require permission of the state government to step in to probe a case.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on 21 October reversed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation's decision of withdrawing the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state.

The new government restored the general consent given to the central probe agency, an official said, adding that CM Shinde cleared the proposal of the home department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reverse the decision of MVA government to withdraw the general consent to the CBI to probe cases in the state.

With this, the CBI will no longer require permission of the state government to step in to probe a case.

ALSO READ: Eknath Shinde team allotted 'two swords and shield’ symbol by EC

Earlier on 21 October, 2020, the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had withdrawn the general consent to the CBI under the contention that the central government was misusing central probe agencies to settle political scores.

In October, the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the 'two swords and shield’ symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. The EC allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' to the team’s party.

While, the election commission had allotted a 'flaming torch' (mashaal) to the Uddhav Thackeray faction. The EC has also allotted “Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" as the party name to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

With PTI inputs. 

