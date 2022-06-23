Eknath Shinde leaks old letter to Uddhav Thackeray: ‘We felt insulted…'3 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 02:41 PM IST
- Full text of letter written by rebel Shiv Sena MLA to Uddhav Thackeray stating his frustration and anger
Listen to this article
Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is currently leading the pack of rebels, has shared an old letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by Aurangabad MLA, Sanjay Shirsat. The letter sheds light on the grievances of the legislators and reason why they have been upset with the party leadership.