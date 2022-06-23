Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is currently leading the pack of rebels, has shared an old letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by Aurangabad MLA, Sanjay Shirsat. The letter sheds light on the grievances of the legislators and reason why they have been upset with the party leadership.

Claiming the Chief Minister has been inaccessible to his legislators the letter states, Thackeray's inner circle stopped the lawmakers from meeting the chief minister. Without naming the members of the 'coterie', the Aurangabad MLA referred to them as having been elected to the legislative council and Rajya Sabha.

MLA claims his letter is a response to Uddhav Thackeray's 'emotional speech' but failed to answer the fundamental questions and concerns raised by the MLAs.

‘We are asked to wait for long hours outside Varsha bungalow. want to question, why are legislators who have been supported by 3-4 lakh voters are being insulted like this.’ He further added that if the Chief Minister has no time to meet us then what would they go back and tell our electorate.

“Despite having a Shiv Sena CM in the state the party MLAs didn't use to get the opportunity to visit Varsha Bungalow (CM's residence). People around the CM used to decide if we can meet him or not. We felt we were insulted" Rebel Shiv Sena MLA's letter shared by Eknath Shinde

CM never used to be in the Secretariat, instead, he used to be in Matoshree (Thackeray residence). We used to call people around the CM but they never used to attend our calls. We were fed up with all these things & persuaded Eknath Shinde to take this step:Shiv Sena MLA's letter

While we weren't able to meet the CM, people from our 'real opposition'-- the Congress & the NCP used to get opportunities to meet him & even funds were given to them related to work in their constituencies: Shiv Sena MLA's letter

When Hindutva and Ram Mandir are crucial issues for the party, then why did the party stop us from visiting Ayodhya. MLAs were called & were stopped from going to Ayodhya during Aaditya Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya: Shiv Sena MLA's letter

