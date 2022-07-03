Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra govt to face floor test on July 4

Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra govt to face floor test on July 42 min read . 09:07 AM IST
The Shiv Sena-BJP government, led by Elnath Shinde, will be put to the test on July 4 during a special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly.
The Shiv Sena-BJP government, which has only been in office for four days, will be put to the test on July 4 during a special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly that will start on July 3. An official said that the election for Speaker of the House will take place on Sunday following the start of House business at 11 am.
Rajan Salvi, a Shiv Sena MLA and supporter of Uddhav Thackeray, is running for Speaker on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress ticket. Rahul Narvekar, a rookie BJP lawmaker, is his opponent. On Saturday night, the eve of the Assembly session, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who support Eknath Shinde flew back to Mumbai from Goa. They checked into a posh hotel in south Mumbai, close to Vidhan Bhavan, the site of the floor test.
Sharad Pawar, the leader of the NCP, asserted that the deputy speaker, Narhari Zirwal, may act as speaker even if a resolution of no confidence is now being considered against him. Since Nana Patole of Congress resigned in February 2021, the position of Speaker has been empty. Up to 50 MLAs who backed Eknath Shinde, including 39 Shiv Sena rebel lawmakers, took a chartered flight from Goa to Mumbai on Saturday night.
Eknath Shinde, who had taken an early-morning flight to Goa, returned with them. In the 288-member House, 10 lawmakers from smaller parties and independents as well as 106 BJP MLAs support Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena has 55 seats, NCP has 53, Congress has 44, BJP has 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has 3, Samajwadi has 2, AIMIM has 2, Prahar Janshakti has 1, CPI (M) has 1, PWP has 1, Swambhimani Paksha has 1, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha has 1, Jansurajya Shakti Party has 1, Krantikari Shetkari Party
Due to the passing of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May, there is a vacancy. Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister, and Chhagan Bhujbal, the minister of food and civil supplies, are both NCP members who have tested positive for COVID-19, while Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, two other party legislators, are currently incarcerated.
(With PTI inputs)
