Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday slammed the Karnataka government after police detained the activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) who were protesting in Belagavi, saying that the people would teach them a lesson.

The winter session of the Karnataka legislature is being held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi. The Karnataka police detained leaders and activists of MES and Marathi-speaking people who were opposing the winter session at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha.

The MES has been demanding the merger of several Marathi-speaking areas and villages, including Belagavi, Nippani, Khanapur, Karwar, Bidar, and Bhalki, with Maharashtra state. Karnataka, however, maintains that the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report is final.

"We protest the injustice being done by the government," said Marathi Ekikaran Samiti in a post on X.

In another post, it also asked the Maharashtra government to stand with the Marathi brothers.

Shinde alleged that the Karnataka government unleashed a cycle of repression and arrested the MLA, mayor and several Marathi-speaking brothers and sisters of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti who had organised a conference in protest.

Condemning the action, Shinde has said that in this country one can live anywhere, go anywhere and organise a conference.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM also condemned those trying to remove the statue of Veer Savarkar.

"Veer Savarkar, who sacrificed his life for the country, should be respected. I condemn those who are trying to remove his statue. The people of Maharashtra and Karnataka will teach a lesson to the Karnataka government," added Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded that the region be declared a Union Territory and also wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to send a proposal to the central government.

“Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi are being suppressed. The Karnataka government not only denied permission for the conference but also imposed a curfew in Belgaum. Borders are also being closed. Strong protest against this injustice on Marathi people,” said Aaditya.

Belgaum is and will remain an integral part of Marathi identity, he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said that their priority is that Marathi Manoos in Belgaum and Nippani of Karnataka, be given security and get the rights they have in a democracy.