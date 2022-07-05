Eknath Shinde to decide cabinet formation soon; need to spend time with family first2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 05:33 AM IST
Earlier in the day, the Eknath Shinde-led government won the trust vote in the Assembly.
Pointing to the hectic political activities of the last fortnight, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on 4 July said he will need some time before he and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP discuss the allocation of cabinet portfolios.