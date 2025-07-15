Eknath Shinde's stern warning to workers amid slapgate row involving Sena MLA – 'don't let success get to your head'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reportedly warned his party leaders that they should consider themselves ‘workers,’ keep a firm control on their tempers and ‘not let success’ go to their heads.

Advertisement

Shinde’s warning comes in the wake of the slapgate over dal in Maharashtra involving Shiv Sena legislator from Buldhana, Sanjay Gaikwad. The MLA was seen in a video assaulting a staff member of the MLA canteen, accusing him of serving stale food.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde breaks silence after Shiv Sena MLA thrashes canteen staff

Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, issued the warning to his workers at a meeting Dadar on July 14, according to sources quoted by NDTV.

"In the past few days, certain incidents have taken place... People don't point fingers at you - they point at me for what you do. They ask me: 'What are your MLAs up to?" Shinde was quoted as saying.

Shinde had reacted to the controversy earlier and said while he does not support violence, individuals have the right to seek legal action for grievances.

Advertisement

“He vomited, which angered him, and he reacted that way. Although I don't support violence, if there is any problem, we have the right to take legal action, but beating someone is not right,” Shinde told PTI.

Shinde's statement comes after a video emerged online showing the Gaikwad slapping the canteen worker, which took place last week at the Akashvani MLA hostel. His actions drew criticism from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said, “Such conduct does not send the right message.”

During the Dadar meeting Shinde said he expects discipline and accountability from each party member. "I don't behave like a boss. I don't get angry. I act like a karyakarta (party worker) - and you should too. Don't let your success get to your head. No matter how many positions you hold, always remember: you are first and foremost a worker," the sources quoted him as saying.

Advertisement

The Deputy Chief Minister also warned his workers against efforts of people trying to malign the party. "Be alert and cautious. The coming time will test us. Public life demands discipline - and we must uphold it," the Shiv Sena chief pointed out as per the report.

Don't let your success get to your head. No matter how many positions you hold, always remember: you are first and foremost a worker.