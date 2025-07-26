Ekta Kapoor clarifies she is no longer associated with ALTT after government bans OTT platform for obscene content

Ekta Kapoor on Saturday released a statement following the Centre's ban on ALTT over circulating obscene videos online, saying that she is not associated with the organisation.

In the lengthy statement, Ekta Kapoor clarified that while she runs Balaji Telefims, she had stepped down from her role at ALTT in June 2021.

ALTT was banned by the Centre earlier this week for streaming ‘obscene and vulgar content’ that did not comply with the law. In a notification, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blacklisted 25 OTT websites and apps, including ULLU, ALTT Desiflix, Big Shots and more.

ALTT Ban: Read full statement by Ekta Kapoor The film producer said Balaji Telefilms has been operating ALTT from June 20, 2025, following its merger with ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd., which was previously its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Also Read | Centre bans AltBalaji: 5 past controversies involving the OTT app

“Balaji Telefilms Limited, listed on the BSE and NSE, is a professionally run media organization and following the recent amalgamation of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. (previously its wholly owned subsidiary) duly approved by the Hon'ble NCLT, it operates ALTT wef June 20, 2025,” Ekta Kapoor said in her statement.

Denying media reports that associated her name with the banned OTT platform, Kapoor said she is “not associated in any capacity whatsoever” with ALTT from June 2021.

“Media reports have been in circulation about ALTT being disabled by the authorities, however, contrary to such reports, Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor are not associated in any capacity whatsoever with ALTT and they had stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021. Any insinuation contrary to the above facts is strongly denied and media is requested to report the accurate facts,” the statement said.

“Balaji Telefilms Limited is fully compliant of all applicable laws and continues to operate its business with the highest standards of corporate governance,” it added.

Why did Centre ban ULLU, ALTT, more OTT platforms? In its notification dated July 23, the Centre noted that these 25 apps and websites had violated law by displaying content that are prohibited, while invoking The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, Section 67 of the IT Act, and Section 292 of the IPC.