Ekta Kapoor in trouble, booked over scenes in ALT Balaji web series ‘Gandii Baat’: What’s the case?

Producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor faces legal battle for allegedly showing objectionable scenes in an episode of the ALT Balaji's web series 'Gandii Baat'.

Updated20 Oct 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Bollywood film producer Ekta Kapoor
Bollywood film producer Ekta Kapoor(AFP)

A case was filed against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor for allegedly showing objectionable scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the ALT Balaji's web series 'Gandii Baat'.

The case, related to season 6 of the web series 'Gandii Baat', was filed under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, news agency ANI reported.

The Mumbai Police said a case was registered against Balaji Telefilm Limited, Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor at MHB police station in Mumbai under section 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of POCSO Act.

What is Ekta Kapoor accused of?

The complaint reportedly stated that the 'Gandii Baat' series, which streamed on 'Alt Balaji' between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls. However, this controversial episode is not currently streaming on this app.

Ekta Kapoor's statement on the controversy is awaited.

So far, six seasons of this series have been released. The IMDb describes the show as: "Scintillating stories of murder mysteries all under the genre of erotic thriller. With characters bordering on the psychopath tendencies, the stories this season dwell upon the plethora of emotions that prompt crimes of passion."

Directed by Sachin Mohite for ALTBalaji, this series was previously available on ZEE5 and MX Player. However, it was taken down due to its adult content, Money Control reported. The removal followed the implementation of new OTT platform regulations by the government, it added.

In September this year, the Supreme Court held that mere possession of any child pornographic material will constitute offences under the POCSO and the IT laws even if they are not disseminated further.

Meanwhile, Ektaa's drama film 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' released in theatres on April 19.

Titled 'LSD 2' the film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

(With inputs from ANI)

