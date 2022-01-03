OPEN APP
Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid
Television producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday said she has tested positive for Covid and is doing well. "Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid pos(i)tive. I am fine and request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves," she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor John Abraham said he and his wife, investment banker Priya Runchal have tested positive for Covid.

Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in Covid cases since the second-half of last month. The city on Sunday metropolis reported 8,063 new cases, 1,763 more than Saturday's tally, taking the caseload to 7,99,520. 

