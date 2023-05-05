El Nino casts a shadow over Indian agriculture

Complicating the Picture

But this assessment is optimistic. For instance, the study points out that an El Niño, by causing more droughts and higher temperatures, increases the demand for both fuel and non-fuel commodities, causing a spike in commodity prices. The authors found that an El Niño event causes oil prices to rise by 13.9% over the following four quarters, and non-fuel commodities to rise in price by 5.3% over the same period. Thus, this filters through into inflation as well, with the cumulative increase in inflation being estimated at around 0.6 percentage points after four quarters.