New Delhi: Forecasts of an El Nino that could result in a rainfall deficit this summer is likely to hit consumption in rural India, according to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

“Rainfall deficit that an El Niño year may present could derail recovery in rural FMCG. Adding perspective, rural India constitutes 36% of the sales pie for a typical consumer company and is a weighty focus area given the much lower per-capita consumption," Abneesh Roy at Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a report.

Last week, US weather agency the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), indicated the possibility of an El Niño year. El Niño has an inverse relationship with monsoons, which means rainfall is usually subdued during such a year. This results in lower sowing and thus lower crop yields, thereby impacting farm incomes.

India last witnessed the El Niño effect in 2018.

“We have observed that rainfall deficit is a major factor that catalyses rural slowdown. Pan-India rainfall in FY23 was 6% higher than the long-term average rainfall. Yet, populous states such as UP, Bihar, Bengal and Jharkhand reported a deficit, affecting paddy sowing. Apart from rainfall, few other factors that need to be monitored for rural recovery are the government’s policies for rural India on free food grains and MGNREGA. Another indicator shall be how the market shapes up, which would then be linked to what happens to harvest, and net realisation of farmers and rural wage growth," analysts at Nuvama said in their note.

The report comes as rural demand for packaged consumer products has remained sluggish. However, it did show signs of improvement in the December quarter. High inflation has in general hurt household demand prompting consumers to cut back on high-priced goods.

“An El Niño year has surfaced to rear its head just as a plethora of rural issues are being hammered-out with the help of easing inflation, government’s free foods policy extension and bumper crop expectations. With this, the probability of India’s landscape receiving a normal monsoon is now on the anvil. A more reliable picture of what the phenomenon could entail would emerge only closer to April-May," they said.

However, the rate at which rural volumes dipped has slowed down.

“Value growth in the December quarter for rural has been higher than the September quarter and the MAT number, hence some green shoots seem to be emerging in the rural. Farm incomes are improving and winter crop sowing has been good. Moreover, better realisation on food, construction services back to normal, remittances of government shall have a positive impact," analysts said.

As a result, El Niño conditions remain a “key monitorable" that can impact a meaningful turnaround in rural demand.