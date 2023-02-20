El Nino could derail rural recovery: Report

“We have observed that rainfall deficit is a major factor that catalyses rural slowdown. Pan-India rainfall in FY23 was 6% higher than the long-term average rainfall. Yet, populous states such as UP, Bihar, Bengal and Jharkhand reported a deficit, affecting paddy sowing. Apart from rainfall, few other factors that need to be monitored for rural recovery are the government’s policies for rural India on free food grains and MGNREGA. Another indicator shall be how the market shapes up, which would then be linked to what happens to harvest, and net realisation of farmers and rural wage growth," analysts at Nuvama said in their note.