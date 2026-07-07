El Niño concerns: Finance ministry asks insurers to fast-track PMFBY enrolment

New Delhi: With El Niño conditions intensifying, the Union finance ministry has directed insurers to expedite enrolment under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to widen insurance coverage for the current kharif season, according to two people familiar with the matter.
It has asked insurers to strengthen operational readiness in 315 vulnerable districts across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
The directive comes as the Centre steps up efforts to protect farmers from the impact of a weak monsoon, which could hurt agricultural output and rural incomes, and fuel food inflation.
India recorded its driest June in more than a decade and the fifth-driest since records began in 1901, with south-west monsoon rainfall remining 39.8% below the long-period average (LPA).