‘El Nino hit Aug rains, will remain strong till Dec’10 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:16 AM IST Puja Das
In a wide-ranging interview, India Meteorological Department (IMD) director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra speaks about rainfall distribution and deficiency, forecast errors and extreme weather events
NEW DELHI : The El Nino phenomenon that developed in July has remained weak, but has affected rainfall in August due to changes in atmospheric conditions, India Meteorological Department (IMD) director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, adding it will turn moderate in September and remain strong till December. Mohapatra said below-normal rainfall is expected in the rest of August as well. In a wide-ranging interview, the IMD chief spoke of rainfall distribution and deficiency, forecast errors and extreme weather events. Edited excerpts:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message