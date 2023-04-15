El Nino probability increases, India implements contingency plans

El Nino probability increases, India implements contingency plans1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
- The IMD announced that there is a 70% chance of El Nino occurring during the months of June, July, and August.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that there is a high likelihood of an El Nino occurring during this monsoon season, with a probability of almost 70%.
This has raised concerns about potential impacts on agriculture, consumption, and the economy of India.
Despite the IMD previously estimating the probability of an El Nino developing during the monsoon season at 50% on April 11, their updated assessment now indicates a higher probability.
This comes at a time when the government has taken additional measures to safeguard farmers, including the establishment of a system that provides tailored advisory services and forecasts for each of India's numerous districts, taking into account various rainfall scenarios.
The weather pattern caused by the warming of the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, known for disrupting the monsoon and causing climate instability worldwide, often results in drought conditions in India.
On Friday, the IMD announced that there is a 70% chance of El Nino occurring during the months of June, July, and August.
As the likelihood of El Nino, a weather phenomenon named after "little boy" in Spanish, becomes increasingly certain, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and the IMD.
From 2001 to 2020, India experienced seven El Nino years, with four of them leading to droughts in 2003, 2005, 2009-10, and 2015-16. These years also witnessed a decline in Kharif or summer-sown crop production by 16%, 8%, 10%, and 3% respectively, which contributed to inflationary pressures. Kharif harvests constitute a significant portion of India's annual food supply, accounting for nearly half of it.
