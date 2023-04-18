Now, wind power braces for El Nino3 min read 18 Apr 2023, 11:41 PM IST
The effects of El Nino, which occurs due to the warming of the Pacific Ocean waters, on wind power generation in India could lead to lower output amid soaring summer temperatures, driving up electricity demand
New Delhi: The El Nino weather pattern, historically tied to droughts and reduced farm output in India, is expected to affect another critical aspect of the local economy this year: wind power generation.
