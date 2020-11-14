Elaborate precautionary measures in Sabarimala in view of covid-19

Apart from this, arrangements would be made by the health department to make antigen tests in various centres including, all bus stands and railway stations at Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruvalla,Chengannur and Kottayam, where pilgrims arrive to proceed to the Lord Ayyappa temple, he said. Steps would be taken to ensure social distancing while allowing pilgrims for darshan. For this, specific place would be marked for each devotee, the minister said adding that those aged between 60- 65 years should submit a medical fitness certificate. Those testing positive for the viral infection, including those from other states, would be given adequate treatment until they turn negative.