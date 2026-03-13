Elderly man, 66, dies after 2-hour wait in LPG cylinder queue amid supply shortage: Report

As several parts of the country reported a shortage of commercial LPG supply following the Middle East conflict, a tragic incident emerged from Punjab’s Barnala district, where a 66-year-old man, identified as Bhushan Kumar Mittal, allegedly died of a heart attack while standing in a queue at an LPG agency, according to The Indian Express.

He went to an LPG distribution agency in the Shehna block of Barnala district early in the morning to obtain a gas cylinder. The report cited sources saying he had been standing in the queue since about 8 am and received token number 25. After waiting for nearly two hours, he reportedly became exhausted and sat down on a gas cylinder. Around 10 am, he suddenly collapsed.

He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed him “brought dead Preliminary reports suggest that the man suffered a cardiac arrest", its sources said. His son, Dev Raj, informed the media that preparations were underway for a post-mortem examination.

Congress leader reacts Meanwhile, Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Dhaliwal from the Bhadaur constituency responded to the incident and held the Centre responsible for the circumstances. He stated that Mittal was a daily wage labourer who supported his family through hard work, the report noted.

Dhaliwal also expressed condolences to the grieving family, calling it tragic that people were forced to stand in long queues for LPG cylinders, which he said contributed to the man’s death. He further urged both the Central and Punjab governments to provide financial assistance to the bereaved family.

How is LPG situation in Punjab? Officials have attributed growing public concern over LPG shortages to wider energy supply uncertainties stemming from the ongoing conflict in West Asia involving the United States, Israel and Iran. The situation has heightened fears of disruptions in global fuel supply chains.

In Punjab, these anxieties have reportedly triggered a surge in consumer demand, with large numbers of people visiting gas distribution agencies to verify their bookings or collect cooking gas cylinders.

Consumers have also raised complaints about the online LPG booking system, which reportedly began malfunctioning from the afternoon of March 11. As a result, many were compelled to visit gas agencies in person to place bookings or receive deliveries.

During meetings held on Wednesday with deputy commissioners from several districts, LPG dealers pointed out that server issues had severely inconvenienced customers. They further stated that even when bookings were completed successfully, many consumers failed to receive the mobile OTP required for delivery confirmation, leading to additional delays in cylinder distribution.

“Instructions have been issued to all deputy commissioners in Punjab to ensure that no shortage of LPG gas occurs anywhere in the state. Strict action will be taken against anyone found hoarding cylinders or selling them in the black market,” Indian Express quoted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as saying.

The Punjab Assembly on the same day adopted a resolution slamming the Centre over the LPG crisis. Ministers and MLAs from both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Opposition Congress maintained that the conflict in West Asia had disrupted energy supply routes and adversely affected LPG availability in India. They also argued that the Centre had not managed diplomatic relations in the region effectively, which they said was vital for safeguarding the country’s energy security.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



