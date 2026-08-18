Nearly one-third of Delhi’s 1.45 crore voters likely to be excluded in draft SIR rolls next week

Nearly 67 per cent of the enumeration forms distributed to Delhi's 1.45 crore electors under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) have been digitised by Monday, the day the house-to-house exercise ended in the national capital.

This means, more than 45 lakh electors are likely to be excluded from the draft electoral roll.

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As many as 97,20,289 (97.20 lakh) enumeration forms, or 66.99 per cent of the 1,45,10,299 electors, have been digitised until Monday, according to the latest status report issued by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office.

The remaining 47.62 lakh electors will be marked as ‘uncollectible’ — a category that includes electors who were absent, who may have moved or died, duplicate entries, or ‘other’ reasons.

Voters identified as absent or shifted will have to file applications during the claims and objections period to have their names included in the final electoral roll, scheduled to be published on October 27.

The house-to-house enumeration and digitisation exercise, which began on June 30, ended on Monday, August 17.

District-wise data The Booth-level Officers (BLOs) went from door to door, distributing enumeration forms, helping electors fill them in, and then uploading the details on the official portal of the Election Commission of India (ECI), during the enumeration exercise.

District-wise, Outer North recorded the highest digitisation at 75.66 per cent, with nearly 6.30 lakh forms digitised, followed by West at 73.17 per cent (10.65 lakh) and South West at 73.03 per cent (9.71 lakh), the poll panel said.

North West recorded digitisation of 70.83 per cent (9.04 lakh forms), while North East stood at 70.79 per cent (13.24 lakh). Central North had digitised 68.74 per cent of its forms, followed by Old Delhi at 66.50 per cent.

New Delhi recorded 60.68 per cent digitisation and South 61.05 per cent, while South East recorded the lowest digitisation at 55.94 per cent, with 8.71 lakh forms digitised.

One third voters could be deleted The latest figures come amid the CEO office's estimate that around 33 per cent of Delhi's electorate could fall under the absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) categories and consequently not figure in the draft electoral roll.

The final ASDD figures are expected to be available at 5 pm on August 17, according to a senior official.

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The draft electoral roll will be published on August 24, following which claims and objections can be filed until September 23. The notice and disposal process will continue until October 22, while the final voters list is scheduled to be published on October 27.

Nearly 67 percent of the enumeration forms distributed to Delhi's 1.45 crore electors have been digitised.

The 33 per cent deletion rate in the draft electoral roll ill be the highest in the country. Of the published draft rolls so far, Telangana, recorded the highest deletions at 21.59 per cent. followed by Arunachal Pradesh (19.09 per cent ) and Uttar Pradesh (18.7 per cent).