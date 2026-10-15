Election Commission announces voter roll revision in 17 states, UTs amid SIR row

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union territories, including those scheduled to hold assembly elections next year, PTI reported.

The move comes amid a raging debate and protests in India over the poll body's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise across the country.

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In a letter to the chief electoral officers of the states and Union territories, EC said January 1, 2027, would be the qualifying date for the exercise.

What the revision is about The revision aims to enrol eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors, correct errors in existing electoral roll entries and improve the accuracy of voter lists.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the draft rolls will be published on November 12, with claims and objections accepted until December 11. The final rolls are due on January 4, 2027.

The states include Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, where assembly elections are due next year.

While the term of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 22 next year, the terms of 60-member Manipur, 40-member Goa, 117-member Punjab and 70-member Uttarakhand assemblies end on different dates in March 2027.

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SC asks EC to respond to Rahul Gandhi's plea Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, directed EC and its chief Gyanesh Kumar to respond Rahul Gandhi's plea over alleged large-scale voter deletions during SIR.

The Supreme Court also expressed concern over allegations that Gandhi and others had attempted to intimidate the judiciary by holding a march on October 12.

“Nobody can browbeat us (judiciary),” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, adding that the bench was aware of statements and developments both inside and outside the courtroom.

What the CJI said The CJI said the court would question one of the petitioners about his conduct at the next hearing, without identifying the individual.

The remarks assume significance amid a recent demand by a Congress state unit for the CJI’s resignation. The demand followed his observations that law and order falls within the executive’s domain.

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“We are not sitting in ivory towers. We know what statements they are making outside and what they are saying in court. We know everything,” Kant said. He was presiding over a bench that also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi.