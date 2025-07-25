Election Commission appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General as Returning Officer for Vice-Presidential Election 2025

The Election Commission, in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice and with the approval of the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, has appointed the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha as the Returning Officer for the upcoming Vice-Presidential Election in 2025.

According to the official statement, “As per Article 324 of the Constitution, the Election Commission of India is responsible for conducting the election to the office of the Vice President.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing health reasons. In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he said he was stepping down “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.”

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," Dhankhar said in his letter.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has also appointed Garima Jain, Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat and Shri Vijay Kumar, Director, Rajya Sabha Secretariat as Assistant Returning Officers during the course of Vice-Presidential Election, 2025.

“Under Section 3 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, the Election Commission, in consultation with the Central Government, appoints a Returning Officer, who shall have his office in New Delhi, and may also appoint one or more Assistant Returning Officers. As per convention, either Secretary General, Lok Sabha or the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha is appointed as theReturning Officer by rotation. During the last Vice-Presidential election, the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha was appointed as the Returning ,” the official order said.

The requisite Gazette Notification is being issued separately today, the notice further added.

The Vice President of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising members of both Houses of Parliament, following the system of proportional representation through a single transferable vote. The election process is conducted via a secret ballot.

This Electoral College includes all elected and nominated members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. When the Vice President's term comes to an end, the election to fill the vacancy is completed before the term expires. However, if the position becomes vacant due to death, resignation, removal, or any other reason, a new election is held as soon as possible. The elected candidate then serves a full five-year term from the date they assume office.

