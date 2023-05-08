Election Commission of India on Monday issued a letter to the Congress president to provide clarification and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the Official Congress Twitter handle and attributed to Chairperson CPP.
“The Election Commission received a complaint dated 8 May, 2023 submitted by the leaders of BJP, Bhupender Yadav, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Tarun Chugh, Anil Baluni and Om Pathak...According to the complaint made by BJP, the above tweet is violative of the mandatory oath undertaken by the political parties under section 29A (5) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 at the time of registration," said the Election Commission.
The BJP on Monday moved the Election Commission seeking action against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of her party for her use of the term "sovereignty" for Karnataka during the state poll campaign. The party also demanded an FIR against her.
In a blistering attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday accused the party of openly advocating for "separating" Karnataka from India.
The prime minister's charge came a day after former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi addressed a campaign rally in Hubballi.
The Congress referring to her speech in a tweet said Gandhi, who is the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, "sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas". It also posted pictures of Gandhi speaking at the public meeting.
"The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity," the tweet read.
