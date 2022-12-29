Election Commission brings ‘remote voting’ for migrant workers

Election Commission brings ‘remote voting’ for migrant workers1 min read . 11:52 AM IST
The multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth.
The multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth.
The Election Commission of India has developed a prototype of the remote electronic voting machine for domestic migrant voters, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in an official statement.
The Election Commission of India has developed a prototype of the remote electronic voting machine for domestic migrant voters, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in an official statement.
It has also invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16, according to the news agency PTI.
It has also invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16, according to the news agency PTI.
The poll panel has also floated a concept note on remote voting and sought the views of political parties on the legal, administrative and technical challenges in implementing it, the statement read.
The poll panel has also floated a concept note on remote voting and sought the views of political parties on the legal, administrative and technical challenges in implementing it, the statement read.
It further informed that the multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth, PTI reported.
It further informed that the multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth, PTI reported.
Based on feedback from various stakeholders and demonstration of the prototype, the Commission will appropriately carry forward process of implementing the remote voting method, as per ANI reports.
Based on feedback from various stakeholders and demonstration of the prototype, the Commission will appropriately carry forward process of implementing the remote voting method, as per ANI reports.
"After focus on youth and urban apathy, remote voting will be a transformational initiative for strengthening participation in electoral democracy," Kumar said.
"After focus on youth and urban apathy, remote voting will be a transformational initiative for strengthening participation in electoral democracy," Kumar said.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)