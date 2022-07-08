‘Always ready for elections...as to when it will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, EC will decide it,’ said Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ever ready for elections and it was for the Election Commission to decide when assembly polls would be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh said that as far as the BJP is concerned, it is always ready for any election, be it panchayat, assembly or parliamentary poll. "We are always ready for elections...As to when it will be held (in Jammu and Kashmir), EC will decide it," Singh said.
"You have seen at the central level, once the election comes to an end in any state, the preparation for next election starts," he said. He emphasized that the BJP is not a party which becomes active only during elections. It is worth noting that the Election Commission has begun preparations for holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. This is a first since the Centre revoked its special status and made it a Union territory in August 2019. The Election Commission will be publishing the finalised electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir later this year on October 31 and the union territory's first voters' list after the boundaries of the assembly seats were redrawn.
Meanwhile, the Union minister on Thursday said the abrogation of Article 370 has unified the hearts of people from Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country. He noted that Jammu and Kashmir broke the shackles of Article 370 and is now progressing towards wholesome development with the rest of India.
He reiterated that the socio-political and development changes were visible in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. “The move was aimed at complete and all-inclusive development of the region," Singh claimed, adding "it has “unified hearts of people from J-K with the rest of the nation."
The minister said that with the removal of these “temporary provisions", important Central laws like prevention of Child marriage Act, 73rd and 74th Amendments, Prevention of Corruption Act, political reservations, women rights and hundreds of other such acts were implemented and development projects are being completed at record pace now.
