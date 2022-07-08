"You have seen at the central level, once the election comes to an end in any state, the preparation for next election starts," he said. He emphasized that the BJP is not a party which becomes active only during elections. It is worth noting that the Election Commission has begun preparations for holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. This is a first since the Centre revoked its special status and made it a Union territory in August 2019. The Election Commission will be publishing the finalised electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir later this year on October 31 and the union territory's first voters' list after the boundaries of the assembly seats were redrawn.