When will Election Commission disclose electoral bonds data? CEC Rajiv Kumar says 'I'll look at the data and...'
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reacted to the electoral bonds case on Wednesday. He said the Election Commission has been “in favour of transparency”.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) chief Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday that the poll body will disclose all details on electoral bonds in time. During a press conference, Kumar said the State Bank of India (SBI) submited electoral bond details to the Election Commission “yesterday (March 12) in time.