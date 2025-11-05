Election Commission claims Rahul Gandhi is supporting SIR despite opposing it, cites this reason

Congress leader and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has once again claimed that rampant 'vote theft' has been happening in the country, and on Wednesday, he set his sights on Haryana, where the BJP won the 2024 Assembly elections.

Advertisement

The Election Commission has slammed the Congress MP for making such allegations.

The EC claimed, "On one hand Sh Rahul Gandhi opposes SIR which purifies electoral rolls ⁠and on the other hand he keeps giving presentations bring out impurities in past electoral rolls [sic]," Mint has learned.

"⁠It is clear that he is a supporting SIR despite opposing it in the beginning."

At 1:45 pm on Wednesday, the Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, said in an X post, "Dear Electors, Detailed response to the Press Conference of LOP Shri Rahul Gandhi is to follow soon."

However, there has been no official response till the time of writing.

The CEO, Haryana X account, however, posted "Some Important Facts in respect of Haryana Assembly Elections 2024" which gives details on date of publication of draft electoral rolls, the total number of polling stations, polling agents, complaints received, and so on. Check the post right here:

ANI has also quoted sources within the Election Commission who have highlighted that there were zero appeals against electoral rolls as only 22 petitions are pending in the High Court for the 90 assembly seats in the state.

Advertisement

As per ANI, the sources questioned why Congress polling agents did not object at the polling stations if they suspected duplicate votes, and also asked whether Gandhi supports or opposes the SIR process, which is intended for removing duplicates, dead, and shifted voters. while also verifying citizenship. They also asked why the Congress BLAs did not file any appeal or claim during roll revisions.

The EC has questioned claims made by Gandhi that duplicate votes went to the BJP while the former claim they voted for the INC. They also said that 'House Number Zero' is used for those areas where municipalities or panchayats have not assigned house numbers.

Gandhi, in his allegations, has claimed that one out of every eight voters of Haryana is fake. He also questioned the unexplained differences betweeen booth votes and those cast via postal ballots.

Advertisement

Gandhi, in his press conference, said, "...We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%..."

"We have the word 'H' Files and this is about how an entire state has been stolen...We suspected that this was not happening in individual constituencies, but rather at the state and national levels. We received numerous complaints in Haryana from our candidates, stating that something was not working correctly. Their predictions all went upside down. We had experienced this in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra but we decided to zoom into Haryana and go into details about what had happened there," he said.

Advertisement