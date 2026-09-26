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SIR orders unanimous, Form 6 changes upheld by Supreme Court: Election Commission issues statement amid dissent row

SIR row: The Election Commission confirmed all decisions on the electoral rolls revision were approved by its commissioners. They clarified that letters from two commissioners to the Cabinet Secretary were unrelated to policy or IT decisions.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated26 Sep 2026, 06:27 PM IST
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EC clarifies SIR orders unanimous, Form 6 changes upheld by SC amid dissent controversy (File photos)
EC clarifies SIR orders unanimous, Form 6 changes upheld by SC amid dissent controversy (File photos)
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The Election Commission on Saturday said decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken with the approval of all three Election Commissioners. The poll panel also pointed to the Supreme Court’s upholding of changes made to Form 6, the application used for adding names to the voters’ list, according to PTI.

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The clarification came amid reports of differences between Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The EC said the letters written by Sandhu and Joshi to Cabinet Secretary were not connected to any policy decision of the Commission or its IT division.

According to the EC, the correspondence instead concerned the functioning of an officer who is on deputation with the poll panel.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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