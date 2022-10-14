Election Commission did not announce Gujarat Assembly poll dates : Here's why

Election Commission did not announce Gujarat Assembly poll dates : Here's why1 min read . 06:39 PM IST
- Himachal Pradesh votes on November 12 and the results will be declared on 8 December
The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the poll dates for Himachal Pradesh but did not announce the assembly election dates for Gujarat.
The two states, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the term of the both assemblies end within the range of six months. The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 and that of Himachal Pradesh, on January 8.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the Gujarat assembly poll dates were not announced because there is a gap of 40 days between the end of the two assemblies of the state, and that according to rules it should be at least 30 days.
"There is a gap of 40 days between the end of the assemblies of the two states. According to the rules, it should be at least 30 days so that one result doesn't impact the other," said Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner.
"There are a number of factors, like weather. We want to hold the Himachal elections before the onset of snow," he further added.
He said that the Election Commission had held consultations with 'various stakeholders' regarding the same.
Himachal Pradesh election dates are out. The state votes on November 12 and the results will be declared on 8 December. The Model Code of Conduct will apply to Himachal Pradesh for 57 days instead of 70 days.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Obviously this has been done to give more time to the PM to make some mega promises & carry out more inaugurations. Not at all surprising."
