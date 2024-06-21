The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the updation of the Electoral Rolls as it kicked-off preparations for holding assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held in October.

July 1, 2024, will be the qualifying date for roll updation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EC said that the term of the existing Legislative assemblies in the three states – Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra – are going to end on November 3, November 26 and January 1, 2025, respectively and elections to these Legislative Assemblies are required to be conducted before the completion of their terms.

“Witnessing the huge participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections, the Commission has also directed the updation of the electoral rolls in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir with July 1, 2024, as the qualifying date," said the poll panel.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that assembly elections would be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court had directed the poll panel in December 2023 to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.

Pre-revision activities to include: House to House survey by the BLOs: Booth Level Officers shall make house to house visits within their area of jurisdiction to collect the following information:

Un-enrolled eligible citizen (eligible on 01.07.2024)

Multiple entries/dead electors/permanently shifted electors

Corrections in the ER entries The final publication of the electoral roll will take place on August 20, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Schedule for Special Summary Revision (SSR) activity

The poll panel said that the Commission’s intensive and sustained focus has always been in ensuring inclusivity, purity and health of the electoral roll so that no eligible citizen is deprived of their right to be included in the electoral roll and to maintain an error free electoral roll without any duplicate and ineligible entries, to the extent possible.

“The Commission appeals to all the eligible citizens to come forward to get themselves enrolled in the electoral roll, if not enrolled so far, to exercise their voting right in the forthcoming elections." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!