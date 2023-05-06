Election Commission issues notice to Karnataka Cong on 'rate card' ads against BJP, seeks 'empirical' evidence2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress released a set of posters and advertisements listing ‘corruption rates’ in the state between 2019 and 2023
The Election Commission has issued a notice to the Karnataka Congress over its "corruption rate card" advertisements published in newspapers targeting the BJP and sought "empirical" evidence to prove its allegations by Sunday evening.
