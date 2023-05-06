The Election Commission has issued a notice to the Karnataka Congress over its "corruption rate card" advertisements published in newspapers targeting the BJP and sought "empirical" evidence to prove its allegations by Sunday evening.

The notice was issued on Saturday following a complaint lodged by the BJP.

Ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress released a set of posters and advertisements listing "corruption rates" in the state between 2019 and 2023 while terming the BJP government a "trouble engine".

"It is a fair assumption that INC possesses the material/empirical/verifiable evidence based on which these specific/explicit 'facts' have been published, an action which can fairly be assessed to embed knowledge, motive and intent to do so by the author," the EC notice read.

It asked the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president to "convey the empirical evidence of the same, for example, the evidences for rates for kinds of appointments & transfers, kinds of jobs and kinds of commission mentioned in the advertisement given by you along with if any explanation by 19.00 hrs on 7th May 2023 and also put that in public domain."

arnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Saturday exuded confidence that his party would win at least 141 seats in the May 10 assembly polls and asserted that he would abide by whatever the party decides on the issue of chief ministership.

Voting for the 224 assembly seats in the state will take place on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.

In an interview with PTI, Shivakumar said the Congress will get a comfortable majority in Karnataka and the win would open the doors for the Lok Sabha elections as the party's victory in the state in 1978 had done.

The Karnataka Congress chief lashed out at the BJP for raising issues such as the Uniform Civil Code and the National Register of Citizens in its manifesto for the assembly polls, saying it shows their "bankruptcy" of ideas and vision for the state.

He also claimed that since the BJP has no agenda and vision for Karnataka, the "Modi factor" will not work in the assembly polls this time.

Shivakumar, who is a leading aspirant for the chief minister's post along with former chief minister Siddarammaiah in case the Congress comes to power, said all stories of infighting in the party are created by the media and there is no truth in them.

"The fact is that the Congress leadership is united and the party workers are very active in spreading our message both on the ground and in social media. We are putting a combined effort to ensure that the Congress comes back to power with a clear majority," he asserted.