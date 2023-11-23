comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 23 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.7 0.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 559.95 0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210.85 -0.31%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 252.2 -0.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.85 -0.18%
Business News/ News / India/  Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over ‘panauti’, ‘pickpocket’ jibes against PM Modi
Back Back

Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over ‘panauti’, ‘pickpocket’ jibes against PM Modi

 Livemint

Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi on his ‘panauti’, ‘pickpocket’ jibes at PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received an EC notice for his remark on PM Modi (Congress Twitter)Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received an EC notice for his remark on PM Modi (Congress Twitter)

The Election Commission of India issued a notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his ‘panauti’ and ‘pickocket’ jibes at PM Modi.

The election body asked him to respond by 25 November.

 

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 05:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App