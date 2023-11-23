Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over ‘panauti’, ‘pickpocket’ jibes against PM Modi
The Election Commission of India issued a notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his ‘panauti’ and ‘pickocket’ jibes at PM Modi.
The election body asked him to respond by 25 November.
