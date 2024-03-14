Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates: Election Commission likely to announce poll schedule this week
The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after it visits Jammu and Kashmir.
The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections this week, according to media reports. The commission is expected to declare the general election date after its Jammu and Kashmir visit.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message