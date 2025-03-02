Election Commission addresses concerns over duplicate voter ID numbers, says ‘EPIC numbers do not indicate fake voters’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that the occurrence of duplicate EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) numbers does not indicate the presence of duplicate or fake voters. The clarification comes after concerns were raised on social media and through media reports about electors in different States/UTs having identical EPIC numbers.

The EC explained that while some electors may share the same EPIC number, their demographic details, Assembly Constituency, and polling booth information differ.

"The Election Commission has taken cognizance of certain social media posts and media reports flagging the issue of electors of two states having identical EPIC numbers. In this regard, it is clarified that while the EPIC numbers of some of the electors may be identical, the other details, including demographic details, Assembly Constituency and polling booth, are different for the electors with the same EPIC number. Irrespective of the EPIC number, any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective Constituency in their State/UT where they are enrolled in the electoral roll and nowhere else," EC said in a press note.

How did the issue arise? The issue arose due to the use of identical alphanumeric series by two different States/UTs before transitioning to the ERONET platform.

However, to allay any apprehensions, the Commission has decided to ensure the allotment of a unique EPIC number to registered electors. This will rectify any case of duplicate EPIC numbers. The Election Commission of India noted that the ERONET 2.0 platform will be updated to aid and assist in this process.

What it means for voters? For Indian voters, the Election Commission's clarification means that duplicate Electors Photo Identity Card numbers across different states or constituencies do not suggest that fake or duplicate voters exist.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of adding fake voters from “Haryana and Gujarat” to the electoral rolls in Bengal with the alleged backing of the Election Commission (EC). CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I have evidence that an agency present in Bengal is replacing the Bengal voters' names with those from other states like Haryana, Gujarat and others while keeping the Voter ID card number the same. This is directly being done from Delhi.”