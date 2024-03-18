Election Commission orders removal of West Bengal police chief, Gujarat and UP home secretaries
Top officials in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP, and West Bengal, including Mumbai civic chief and Bengal police chief, removed by Election Commission. Home Secretaries in six states and General Administrative Department Secretaries in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh also ordered to step down.
The Election Commission has ordered the removal of several top officials in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP and West Bengal — including Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and Bengal police chief Rajeev Kumar. The poll body also issued orders for the removal of Home Secretaries in Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been removed.