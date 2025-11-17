Election Commission orders ‘Special Revision’ of voter list in Assam

The Election Commission on Monday ordered 'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam, and the final voters' list will be published on February 10, 2026.

According to instructions issued by the poll panel for the chief electoral officer of Assam, January 1, 2026, will be the qualifying date for the state to carry out the Special Revision.

According to officials, the Special Revision stands somewhere between the annual special summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“It is in a way an upgrade of special summary revision ... instead of enumeration forms, booth-level officers will verify electors on a pre-filled register,” a senior functionary explained, as reported by PTI.

Check schedule here According to the schedule, the door-to-door verification will take place from November 22 to December 20.

The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on December 27, and the final roll on February 10 next year.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the EC's decision and assured the state government's full cooperation.

''The Govt of Assam welcomes the Election Commission of India’s decision to undertake a Special Revision of the electoral rolls with 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date'', the chief minister posted on X.

''This will help ensure clean, updated and accurate electoral rolls for all eligible citizens. Assam will extend full cooperation to the @ECISVEEP to complete the revision in a transparent and time-bound manner'', he added.

Last month, the EC ordered SIR for Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to polls in 2026.

Elections in Assam are also due in 2026.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar recently said, "A special order will be issued by the Election Commission to hold SIR in Assam."

"Under the Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for citizenship in Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the exercise of checking citizenship is about to be completed. The June 24 SIR order was for the entire country. Under such circumstances, this would not have applied to Assam," he said.