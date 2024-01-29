Election Commission releases date of Rajya Sabha elections to 56 seats from 15 states
The tenure of the 50 Rajya Sabha members is scheduled to end on 2 April while the term of the remaining six will end on 3 April
Election Commission on Monday released the date for the Rajya Sabha elections to 56 seats from 15 states of India. The election body said that the elections for the membership of the Upper House of the Parliament will be conducted on 27 February.
