Election Commission releases date of Rajya Sabha elections to 56 seats from 15 states

Livemint

  • The tenure of the 50 Rajya Sabha members is scheduled to end on 2 April while the term of the remaining six will end on 3 April

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi

Election Commission on Monday released the date for the Rajya Sabha elections to 56 seats from 15 states of India. The election body said that the elections for the membership of the Upper House of the Parliament will be conducted on 27 February.

The states where the elections for the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to occur encompass Uttar Pradesh (10), Maharashtra (6), Bihar (6), West Bengal (5), Madhya Pradesh (5), Gujarat (4), Karnataka (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Telangana (3), Rajasthan (3), Odisha (3), Uttarakhand (1), Chhattisgarh (1), Haryana (1), and Himachal Pradesh (1).

Rajya Sabha is the permanent House of the Parliament in which members are appointed for a 6-year tenure. One-third of the members retire every two years, which ensures the continuity of its proceedings.

The tenure of the 50 Rajya Sabha members is scheduled to end on 2 April while the term of the remaining six will end on 3 April.

Full schedule of Rajya Sabha elections 2024

NotificationFebruary 8
Last date of making nominationsFebruary 15
Scrutiny of nominationsFebruary 16
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesFebruary 20
Date of electionsFebruary 27
Hours of elections9am - 4pm
Counting of votesFebruary 27 at 5pm
Date before which elections shall be completed February 29

In the current Rajya Sabha, there are a total of 238 elected members with BJP holding the largest number of seats at 93, then comes Congress with 30 seats, Trinamool Congress with 13 seats, Aam Aadmi Party with 10 seats, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with 10 seats, etc.

Moreover, the President nominates 12 members to the Upper House of Parliament for their contributions to arts, literature, sciences, and social services.

The Rajya Sabha plays a crucial role in the parliamentary form of democracy and is often regarded as the 'House of Elders.' The Rajya Sabha bears the crucial responsibility of scrutinizing the bills passed by the Lok Sabha, the ‘House of People’, and giving recommendations as it deems necessary.

