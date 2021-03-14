West Bengal election: Election Commission rules out attack on CM Mamata Banerjee

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday ruled out an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her campaign in the Nandigram assembly segment on Wednesday evening.

The poll body said that there is no evidence of an attack carried out on CM Banerjee. This comes after the EC inspected the reports submitted to it on the Nandigram incident, in which the TMC chief suffered injuries and fractured her leg.

Earlier on Saturday, the poll observers found the report submitted by the West Bengal government on the alleged attack on CM Banerjee in Nandigram as "sketchy" and asked Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate it.

Following Wednesday's incident, the EC had sought reports from Bengal Chief Secretary, special observer Ajay Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dube by Friday evening.

According to reports, the EC had sought more details from the West Bengal chief secretary as the report was not "comprehensive enough".

Speaking on the matter, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had said that CM Banerjee has further dented her image as people even from her own party Trinamool Congress (TMC) know that the alleged attack on her is a drama.

Asked on the Election Commission's comment on lack of evidence of an attack on Banerjee, he said,

"It's not only the Observers of the Election Commission but even common people think the same. People from every party, people from her own party, West Bengal police, all of them think that it is a drama. With this, Mamata Banerjee has stooped too low before people,'' Reddy added.

Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.

She had sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.

The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. The counting will take place on May 2.

