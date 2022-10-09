Election Commission's ‘bow and arrow’ move upsets both Thackeray and Shinde camps2 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Neither Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde nor former CM Uddhav Thackeray can use the 'bow and arrow' symbol in the November 3 bypoll.
After the Election Commission (EC) froze the 'bow and arrow' symbol, prohibiting the opposing camps in the party from using it in the next Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 3, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray referred to the side led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as "traitors".
Neither Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde nor former CM Uddhav Thackeray can use the symbol in the November 3 by-election for the Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll as both claim to be the "real Shiv Sena" after their split. Interestingly, since a BJP candidate is running for the seat, the Eknath Shinde faction has no stake in that election.
The symbol was frozen by EC on October 8 to prevent use by either of the competing camps in the party in the next Assembly by-election slated for November 3.This came about because of a dispute over the Shiv Sena's claim to the "Bow and Arrow" sign.
"Boxed traitors today have done a despicable and shameless act of freezing the Shiv Sena's name and symbol. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Will fight and win! We are on the side of truth! Satyamev Jayate!" Aaditya Thackeray tweeted in Marathi.
By 1:00 PM on October 10, both Shiv Sena groups must submit to the ECI their final three choices for name and emblem. Thackeray was reportedly considering three symbols from the list of 197 provided by the EC, as well as others that were not "prohibited", according to Anil Parab, a prominent member of the Uddhav group.
On the other hand, the Eknath Shinde camp expressed its disappointment with the EC's action because they had intended to obtain the party name and symbol. A meeting of their leaders was set for October 9 as they are expected to consult legal experts.
“Our claim is on the bow-and-arrow symbol as we are the real Shiv Sena of Balasaheb (Thackeray). We will put forth our stance before the ECI and are sure of getting justice," said Shinde camp’s spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar.
The Shiv Sena has run for office in the past using a variety of emblems, including a train engine, a pair of palm trees and a sword and shield. The bow and arrow symbol was only handed to the Sena in 1989, four years after the party sent four MPs to the Lok Sabha.
(With agency inputs)
